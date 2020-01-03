Woman dead, man injured, suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is dead, a man was airlifted with injuries to a hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a homicide in Canandaigua early Friday morning.

“I will make a statement that I am very happy with the outcome that we do have a suspect in custody at this time,” said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. “Without the cooperation of the surrounding agencies we wouldn’t be at this point.”

Henderson says a 58-year-old woman was killed after being found with multiple stab wounds early Friday morning at a Canandaigua residence on County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road.

Henderson said at a press conference at the Ontario County Jail Friday morning that the investigation is still in its early stages and the next of kin has not been identified, so officials would not release the victim’s name at this time.

Henderson says a 60-year-old man was also airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for treatment. Officials say he is in stable condition.

The sheriff says a 67-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in Irondequoit about an hour after the crime. Henderson said the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not occur during the arrest.

Henderson added that the sheriff’s office would not be releasing the suspect’s identity at this time and would not be releasing details about how the suspect got away.

“When the vehicle that was located at the scene at 31F the suspect was gone,” Henderson said. “We did have assistance with Wayne County K9 unit and also assistance with Monroe County helicopter, they did come to the scene and help us.”

Officials say this was an isolated incident and there was and is no risk to the community at-large at this time.

“We’re still involved in the investigation we’re trying to make sure we’re fully aware of the relationships,” said Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts. “It doesn’t not appear that this is a random act of violence.”

“It is a safe neighborhood. This is an isolated incident,” Henderson said. “Unfortunately, it did happen here, but we are dealing with it and are confident that everybody in this area is safe at this point.”

The suspect has not been charged with any crimes at this time, but Henderson said the man would be facing criminal charges when he’s released from the hospital, and estimated that would occur within the next 48 hours.

Henderson credited the collaboration between law enforcement agencies for the swift arrest in connection to this incident.

“We’re all in it, we work together,” Henderson said. “I pride myself in the deputies and members in this office and the relationships we have in law enforcement and EMS and fire communities. We all help each other and are grateful”

