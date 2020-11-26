1 dead after being hit by vehicle in the City of Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fulton on Wednesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. the Fulton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Broadway and West Second Street in the City of Fulton. The New York State Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

A male pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on West Broadway, according to police.

Henry Marin, 75, of Fulton, was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he later died.

No tickets have been issued at this time and the incident is still under investigation.