1 dead after being stabbed in the neck in Syracuse’s north side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman is dead after a stabbing in Syracuse’s north side on Friday evening.
Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Spring Street for a disturbance call.
A short time later, police found a 36-year-old female who was suffering from a stab wound to the neck. She was found in the 100 block of Carbon Street.
The female victim was pronounced dead a short time later. The identity of the victim has not been released as of Friday night.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
