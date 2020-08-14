1 dead after crash in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Town of New Haven that happened on Friday.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. along State Route 104.
According to sheriff’s deputies, a pickup truck heading east went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name will not be released until family has been notified.
