1 dead after crash in Oswego County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Town of New Haven that happened on Friday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. along State Route 104.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a pickup truck heading east went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name will not be released until family has been notified.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected