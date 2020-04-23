Police: 1 dead after crash in Town of Hastings

TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after their car rolled over on Wednesday evening near the Onondaga County and Oswego County border.

The call went out just after 6 p.m. along I-81 South in the Town of Hastings. That stretch of road was closed for awhile between the Hastings and Cicero exits before traffic was diverted off at the rest area there.

State Police told NewsChannel 9 that the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The victim’s identity will not be released until family is notified.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to roll over.