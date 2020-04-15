Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Clay

UPDATE: Henry Clay Boulevard between Waterhouse Road and Newbury Place was reopened to traffic around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash happened on Tuesday evening on Henry Clay Boulevard in the Town of Clay.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, along with New York State Police and Clay Fire Department, responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies investigating the crash found that an adult male was driving a motorcycle when he lost control and collided with a guardrail. The male was driving southbound on Henry Clay Boulevard, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Henry Clay Boulevard between Waterhouse Road and Newbury Place is closed while the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team investigates the crash.

