1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Marcy

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 49 in the Town of Marcy.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the accident happened on Thursday afternoon on Route 49 near the Oriskany exit.
Philip Cox, 70, of Rome, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound when he lost control, exited the shoulder of the roadway and hit a guardrail.
According to the sheriff, Cox was pronounced dead at the scene by members of Kunkel Ambulance.
The roadway had to be shutdown for a short time while the crash was being investigated, but is now back open to traffic.
