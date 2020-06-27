1 dead after motorcycle crash in Town of Vernon

TOWN ON VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on State Route 26 in the Town of Vernon.

The investigation showed that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Kristina Thorick, 23, of Binghamton, was traveling northbound on State Route 26. Thorick started to make a left turn into a driveway when she failed to yield the right of way to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound.

The motorcycle, which was driven by James Flynn, 76, of Fort Plain, was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle on the passenger side.

Flynn was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to Oneida Healthcare Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Thorick and an 18-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.