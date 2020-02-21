1 dead in Oneida County fire

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead and three others escaped an early morning house fire in the Oneida County Town of Westmoreland on Friday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and firefighters responded to a house fire around 3:00 a.m. on the 6900 block of Dix Road. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and people were reporting that one person was still inside.

Three of the four adults living at the home escaped through a window. They went around to the front of the house, broke a window and tried to re-enter to rescue the fourth person still inside, but were driven back by the smoke and flames.

Ralph Elliot, 61, was later found dead on the first floor of the house.

Initial investigations show the fire started in the area of the home where the furnace and hot water tank were located, and it does not appear to be suspicious. The investigation is still ongoing.

More from NewsChannel 9: