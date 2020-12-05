1 hurt after tractor-trailer rollover

(WSYR-TV) — One person was hurt after a tractor-trailer rolled over in the Town of Spafford.
911 dispatchers said that the crash happened around State Route 41 just after 8 p.m.
Route 41 was closed between Collard Road and Eibert Road while Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies worked the scene.
The road has since reopened. There is no word on a cause or the extent of injuries.
