1 hurt after tractor-trailer rollover

(WSYR-TV) — One person was hurt after a tractor-trailer rolled over in the Town of Spafford.

911 dispatchers said that the crash happened around State Route 41 just after 8 p.m.

Route 41 was closed between Collard Road and Eibert Road while Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies worked the scene.

The road has since reopened. There is no word on a cause or the extent of injuries.

