VILLAGE OF MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is in custody after a robbery at the KeyBank on Main Street in the Village of Mexico.
Sheriff’s deputies said it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
No weapon was shown and some of the money has since been recovered.
The suspect’s name is not being released and NewsChannel 9 has been told that more details will be coming on Thursday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Empire 8 postpones all fall competition in 9 sports for 2020 season
- Onondaga Co. Executive provides update on Amazon warehouse
- 1 in custody after bank robbery in Village of Mexico
- Second stimulus check? COVID-19 relief negotiations continue amid spike in cases
- NEW: Could July 2020 be Syracuse’s hottest month ever?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App