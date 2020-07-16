1 in custody after bank robbery in Village of Mexico

VILLAGE OF MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is in custody after a robbery at the KeyBank on Main Street in the Village of Mexico.

Sheriff’s deputies said it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

No weapon was shown and some of the money has since been recovered.

The suspect’s name is not being released and NewsChannel 9 has been told that more details will be coming on Thursday.

