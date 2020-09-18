1 in hospital after shooting on Barrett Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Syracuse on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Barrett Street for a shooting with injuries call around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found evidence of a shot fired and found several casings.

A short while later, a 19-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the midsection.

According to police, the male is in stable condition.