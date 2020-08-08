1 in hospital after stabbing on James Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is in the hospital after a stabbing on James Street in Syracuse on Friday.

Police were called to the 400 block of James Street for a reported stabbing around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Police found that the victim had been fighting with his male neighbor when the neighbor stabbed him in the arm.

The neighbor then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD Tips app.