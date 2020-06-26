1 injured after stabbing in Syracuse

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are on the lookout after a person was stabbed in the city on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Croly Street just off of East Genesee Street and Salt Springs Road right around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The victim was rushed to Upstate University Hospital. Anyone who saw what happened has been urged to call police at (315) 442-5222.