1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Jefferson County, a 58-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck on State Route 11 in Antwerp early Wednesday morning.

Tina Marie Stevens had stopped on Route 11 to turn into a driveway. State Police said the FedEx truck driver failed to see the Jeep and hit it from behind.

The Jeep flipped over after being hit by an oncoming SUV.

Stevens went into cardiac arrest and died at Samaritan Medical Center. The other drivers weren’t seriously hurt.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected