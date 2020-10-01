1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Jefferson County, a 58-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck on State Route 11 in Antwerp early Wednesday morning.

Tina Marie Stevens had stopped on Route 11 to turn into a driveway. State Police said the FedEx truck driver failed to see the Jeep and hit it from behind.

The Jeep flipped over after being hit by an oncoming SUV.

Stevens went into cardiac arrest and died at Samaritan Medical Center. The other drivers weren’t seriously hurt.