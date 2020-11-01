1 man expected to survive after being stabbed in chest early Sunday morning in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say one man is expected to survive after he was stabbed in the chest early Sunday morning.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Roney Ln. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the right side of the chest area. 

Police say the victim is expected to survive. 

No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Anyone with information should call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

