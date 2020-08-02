1 man injured after Saturday morning shooting on Syracuse’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Syracuse’s southside Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 300 block of Furman St. around 9 a.m. on Saturday, for reports of a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings, but did not locate a victim.

A short time later, a 21-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim is expected to recover.

This investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.