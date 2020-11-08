1 man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s southside Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times near the city’s southside Sunday morning.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Bishop Ave. at approximately 9:31 a.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the midsection and the arm.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.