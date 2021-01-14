$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Rochester

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket for the January 13 Powerball drawing was sold in Rochester. The ticket is worth $1,000,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Fastrac gas station located at 2500 Browncroft Blvd.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected