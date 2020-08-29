Police: Woman passenger of motorcycle killed on I-81, driver charged with DWI

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The passenger of a motorcycle has died after the man driving it drove drunk and crashed on I-81.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m on I-81, northbound, near Court Street in the city of Syracuse.

Officers found a motorcycle that had crashed and the driver, 33-year-old Keith Leader of Syracuse, was found nearby.

The body of his passenger, 25-year-old Maida Brkanovic of East Syracuse was found laying in the road of the northbound lane.

Leader was sent to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Leader was also arrested and is facing multiple charges, which include:

Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree

Driving While Intoxicated

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Leaving The Scene of a Fatality Collision

I-81 was closed for a few hours, but has since been reopened to traffic.