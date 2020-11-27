1 person in critical condition after crash in Town of DeWitt on Thursday

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is in critical condition after a crash on Thursday in the Town of DeWitt.

The crash involved one vehicle and happened on Route 481 northbound at the I-690 westbound exit around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by Marion Rothery, was traveling on Route 481. Rothery left the roadway at the westbound I-690 exit and then hit a guard rail, which caused the vehicle to roll and land on the northern shoulder of I-690 westbound.

Rothery was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Upstate University Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition, according to police.

No tickets have been issued at this time and the investigation is ongoing.