1 sent to hospital after shooting in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in Ithaca on Tuesday evening.

An Ithaca Police Department Patrol Supervisor was in the area of West Clinton Street and South Meadow Street when he heard several gunshots coming from Cleveland Avenue.

A 911 call was also placed by a resident in that area.

Ithaca Police officers responded to the scene and found a 30-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man, who was found outside near the street, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department in one of the following ways: