1 sent to hospital after shooting on Syracuse’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was sent to the hospital on Wednesday night after a shooting in the city’s southside.

The call went out around 7 p.m. and officers responded to Midland Avenue and Hall Avenue for a shooting with injuries.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 35-year-old male who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named at this time and the victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5200 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.