1 sent to hospital after stabbing in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.

The stabbing happened at 418 Ann Street around 1:20 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Jeremy Jaegers, 35, lying on the ground across the street suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Jaegers was conscious and taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where police said he is being treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have. a person of interest in mind, but his identity has not been released at this time.

Police said that it appears as though the victim and person of interest were acquaintances.

This investigation is ongoing.

