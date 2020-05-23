1 sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was sent to to the hospital on Friday night after a stabbing in Syracuse.
Police were called to the 900 block of Butternut Street around 7 p.m. on Friday for a stabbing complaint.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old female who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
