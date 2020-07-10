1 taken to hospital after oven fire in Mattydale

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after an oven fire in Mattydale.
The muggy weather did not make it easy for fire crews who responded to the fire. The call went out just before 9 p.m. along the 400 block of Boston Road off East Molloy Road.
According to the Mattydale fire chief, the homeowner was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Crews had things knocked down in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
