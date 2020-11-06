1 taken to hospital after shooting in Syracuse, expected to survive

(WSYR-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Syracuse on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Kellogg Street for a shooting with injuries call.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the midsection multiple times.

The male was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigating is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

