(WSYR-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Syracuse on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Kellogg Street for a shooting with injuries call.
When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the midsection multiple times.
The male was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.
The investigating is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Syracuse, expected to survive
- Live election updates: Ballot counting continues in several battleground states
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
- Employee at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse among potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County
- President Donald Trump set to speak from the White House at 6:30 p.m.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App