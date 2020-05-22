Interactive Maps

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Syracuse apartment complex

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Syracuse.

Police were called to the Vincent Apartments on Smith Lane around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from two stab wounds to the neck.

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was taken to the OR. It was found that his stab wounds were non-life threatening, according to police.

The weapon was found on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

