1 taken to the hospital after stabbing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Syracuse.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Whitwell Drive for an alleged stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed in his midsection.

The male was reported to have been stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two other males.

The victim has been transported to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

On Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at around 12:15 P.M., Officers responded to the 100 block of Whitwell Dr. for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located an 18-year-old male victim who suffered from a stab wound to the midsection. The male was reported to have been stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two other males. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.