SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit week four of the high school football season. The Fever made nine stops across Section III. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the Week 5 Scoreboard:

Class AA

Utica Proctor –

Baldwinsville –

Binghamton –

Henninger –

Liverpool –

C-NS –

Class A

Fayetteville-Manlius –

Whitesboro –

Auburn –

Corcoran –

Class B

Homer –

Indian River –

Oneida –

Central Valley Academy –

Chittenango –

Westhill –

Class C

Bishop Ludden –

Skaneateles –

Solvay –

Canastota –

Cazenovia –

Marcellus –

Class D

Sandy Creek –

Little Falls –

Waterville –

Onondaga –

Independent

Pulaski –

Jordan-Elbridge –

Nottingham –

Edison Tech –

8-Man

Weedsport –

Thousand Islands –