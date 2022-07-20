CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Friday night lights might look a little different for some area schools as they move their games to Thursday nights. The reason? Not enough football officials. Several games are being moved to Thursday and Saturday due to a lack of officials.

They’re supposed to be invisible parts of the game. But football officials are simply disappearing from the fields, and upending the sport so many local kids love to play.

“Times have changed, you know. People just don’t have the time anymore. It’s sad. We do it because we love the game and we love kids, so without us they’re not playing,” says Paul Blasi, membership chairman for Syracuse Chapter of the NYS Certified Football Officials.

The Syracuse Chapter of the NYS Certified Football Officials are looking for men and women, young or old who love football!

On Tuesday night, the chapter held its first training session at East Syracuse Minoa High School.

“If we can get 10 guys a year for the next five, six years, you know we’re going to be in good shape,” says Blasi.

It was a great turnout for the first session, drawing in officials from previous years and others eager to learn.

“I had a ton of fun last year, I won’t lie. From the game to the coaches to the fellow officials,” says James Zappola, serving his second year as a football official.

Officials will need to be flexible so they can work modified, junior varsity or varsity games at schools across Central New York.

“The first year, officials will really be working modified and some JV. It takes a little bit of time to get to the varsity games,” says Blasi.

A total of 20 varsity high school football games have already been moved from Friday nights to Thursday nights and Saturday.

The second training session will be held Thursday, July 21 at 6:00 pm at East Syracuse Minoa High School.

Football officials will get paid for each game:

Modified: between $80.00 – $81.00

Junior Varsity: $90.00

Varsity: $111.00

If you are not able to attend Thursday’s training and are interested in becoming a football official, contact Paul Blasi by phone or email.

Phone: (315) 575-0082

Email: Pabwoodworks@gmail.com