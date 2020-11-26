10-year-old boy shot while inside a home on Syracuse’s northside Thursday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 10-year-old boy was brought to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near the city’s northside.
According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Butternut St. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in the midsection.
Police say an investigation showed the victim was shot from outside by unknown suspects while the boy was inside a home.
The boy was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
