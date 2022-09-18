A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says it appears one of the vehicles was heading north on Henry Clay Boulevard, ran the red light at the intersection and crashed into the other vehicle heading south.

The 10-year-old child was unconscious after the crash and transported to Upstate University Hospital. As of Sunday morning, the child is in stable condition, deputies say.

Both drivers and another child were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and further evaluation.

No tickets have been issued. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

