10-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

This happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, officers found that a residence and a vehicle had been hit.

Officers met with the victim in the 700 block of Willis Avenue. She suffered from a gunshot graze wound to the arm. The injury was minor and treatment was refused.

There were several other people in the residence at the time of the shooting, but non were injured.

This investigation is ongoing and if you know anything, please reach out to the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.