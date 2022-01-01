10-year old girl shot in the leg in her Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on January 1, 2022, at around 6:34 P.M. Upon arrival Officers found a 10-year old girl shot in the leg.

Syracuse police say the 10-year old was transferred to Upstate Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Police say that the shooting took place at the 100 block of Lawrence Street where someone was shooting a gun outside, when a bullet made its way into the victim’s home and struck her in the leg.

According to police, several casings found were found at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.