CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 10-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to Upstate after being involved in a UTV (utility task vehicle) accident in Cortlandville.

On October 23 around 1:59 p.m., New York State Police at Homer, Cortlandville Fire and TLC Ambulance arrived on the scene of a side-by-side accident in a field off Hobart Hill Road in the town of Cortandville.

According to Troopers, two people were riding a side-by-side and it tipped over on a graded hill. The 10-year-old passenger got his leg trapped underneath and after it was lifted off of him, he was taken by Cortlandville Fire’s side-by-side to a bigger field where he was then taken by helicopter to Upstate Medical in Syracuse.