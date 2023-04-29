ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida City Police were sent to 229 E. Elm Street in Oneida with a search warrant following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

When police arrived at the scene they found nearly 100 individual ‘bags’ of fentanyl, a quantity of a Oxycodone, over 3 ounces of concentrated THC and a quantity of US currency.

Three people were arrested as a result of the search warrant.

35-year-old Clifford Dennie was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd – with Intent to Sell (B felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (x2) (A misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession Cannabis (concentrated)

29-year-old Jessica Frost was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession Cannabis (concentrated)

26-year-old Kyle Collins was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A misdemeanor)

Issued an appearance ticket & released

After arrest processing, Clifford Dennie and Jessica Frost were taken to the Madison County Jail to await centralized arraignment.