ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida City Police were sent to 229 E. Elm Street in Oneida with a search warrant following an investigation into illegal drug activity.
When police arrived at the scene they found nearly 100 individual ‘bags’ of fentanyl, a quantity of a Oxycodone, over 3 ounces of concentrated THC and a quantity of US currency.
Three people were arrested as a result of the search warrant.
35-year-old Clifford Dennie was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd – with Intent to Sell (B felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (x2) (A misdemeanor)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Possession Cannabis (concentrated)
29-year-old Jessica Frost was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A misdemeanor)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Possession Cannabis (concentrated)
26-year-old Kyle Collins was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A misdemeanor)
- Issued an appearance ticket & released
After arrest processing, Clifford Dennie and Jessica Frost were taken to the Madison County Jail to await centralized arraignment.