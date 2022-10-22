SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of public town halls regarding Micron Technology will invest $100 billion to build state-of-the-art facility in Onondaga County, announced County Executive Ryan McMahon on October 24.

“I have committed to making sure that every corner of every neighborhood, village, and town feels the tremendously positive impact that Micron’s investment will have for Onondaga County and Central York,” said McMahon. “Critical to that effort is ensuring we engage directly with the community to share exactly what this investment means and also hear what thoughts and ideas they have as we welcome Micron to our community.”

Back on October 4, when Micron was first announced, McMahon agreed to carry out holding town halls with the community to keep them in the loop about what this Micron investment would turn into, and how it will be affecting Central New York.

Micron could bring workforce development, housing and infrastructure.

Future town halls will be held and details will be announced when confirmed.

To find out more about Micron Technology, take a look at their website.