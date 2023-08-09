SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 100 Black Men of Syracuse, a local non-profit organization, will be hosting a charity golf tournament next month, on September 18, to help raise funds for student scholarships.

Syracuse University men’s basketball head coach, Adrian Autry, will be making an appearance at the event taking place at the Skaneateles Country Club.

“We are thrilled to organize our inaugural golf tournament and even more delighted to have Coach Autry support this year’s tournament,” said Drake Harrison, president of 100 Black Men of Syracuse. “This event not only allows us to raise funds to support student scholarships, but it will also foster stronger connections within the community. Golf is a great way to bring people together, and we are grateful for the tremendous support we have received thus far.”

The 100 Black Men of Syracuse is dedicated to mentoring and empowering youth in the Greater Syracuse Community. The funds raised from the golf tournament for scholarships will “directly contribute to transforming a student’s life and ensuring brighter career choices,” the organization said.

Registration for the tournament is open, and golfers can secure their spot at 100 Black Men of Syracuse’s website.