100 Conversations For Change initiative looks to create long-lasting change in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new initiative is bringing dialogue and change to life in this season of Syracuse Stage.

When the marching for the current Black Lives Matter movement stops, 100 Black Men of Syracuse want to make sure the message doesn’t disappear.

President Drake Harrison is hosting the initiative 100 Conversations for Change, produced in partnership with Syracuse Stage and Black Cub Productions.

“It’s an initiative to get leadership influencers in the area to talk about systemic change,” said Harrison.

100 Conversations For Change — it's about starting a dialogue, seeing it through, and making sure the message doesn't leave your mind when the hashtags fade from your social media.

It’s not just about starting the dialogue but seeing it through.

Harrison is sitting down with prominent leaders like Mayor Ben Walsh, Police Chief Kenton Buckner, and Senator Rachel May. They’re pin-pointing change each department can make to try and stop systemic racism and economic inequity.

The second part was to enter into a memorandum on agreement with the conversation. The third piece, in terms of accountability, was to bring these leaders back a second time to discuss the changes they’ve made and progress that they’ve made, and if they have not, why not, and what can we do to assist? Drake Harrison

The goal is to tackle police reform, education reform, and criminal justice reform.

“It’s a systemic issue that’s been here for over 250 years. It is time to address it. Let’s have open and honest conversations, let’s come up with real solution-based alternatives, let’s enact those, and let’s make sure that we keep moving forward for the next generation,” said Harrison.

You can register to join a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 with some of the guests to see where these conversations are leading.

