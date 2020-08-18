“100 Ways To Celebrate Women Empowerment” In Central New York

August 18th marks the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. This year, the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council invites you to celebrate the groundbreaking women who helped make it happen and support local women making business happen in Central New York.

The Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council has debuted a list of “100 Ways to Celebrate Women Empowerment” honoring pioneering former local residents such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Matilda Joselyn Gage while acknowledging present-day women leaders who still break barriers throughout the Finger Lakes region today.

To learn more, visit FingerLakesTravelNY.com for more information.