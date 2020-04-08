100-Year-old celebrates with sirens Wednesday in Manlius

MANLIUS, NY (WSYR-TV) Despite how life has changed for most of us during this pandemic, time continues to move forward, and those special days we use to mark time still show up on the calendar.

Jack Sessler turned 100-years-old Wednesday at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Manlius.

The staff threw him a party inside, then took him outside where he got a salute from the Manlius Police and Fire Departments.

Jack served in the United States Marines, graduated from SU with a degree in Mechanical engineering and spent 20 years of his career at SU.

Jack was married for 57 years and we are told he is a very talented musician.

