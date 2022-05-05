SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lucky Syracusan took home $10,048.50 after purchasing a winning Take 5 ticket at Kraft Discount Wine & Liquor on South Salina Street Monday.

According to the New York Lottery, to play Take 5, ticket buyers simply pick five numbers between 1 and 39. You win a prize for matching two or more numbers, while the jackpot is awarded to anyone who matches all five.

