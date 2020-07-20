#100Acts of Kindness Charity Event Online And In Cazenovia

When Bill Houser’s mother passed away four years ago, he knew he wanted to honor her life and kindness in a very special way. Today, Bill’s work with athletes during the pandemic have led him to a very special project in honor of his mom.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bill will begin his swim of Cazenovia Lake. The mission is to swim the the length of the lake in honor of his mom. Along with the physical challenge, Bill invites everyone to participate on social media too. Simply snap a photo of a random act of kindness and tag him in your post along with the hashtag #100ActsOfKindness. For every mention, Bill will donate $1 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

His goal is to have 100 people perform an act of kindness in honor of his mom.

“Regardless if we reach our goal or not, I know my mother will be proud of all of us for helping bring joy to our community and spread kindness to the world around us,” he said.

