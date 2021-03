TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Community members honored World War II veteran Margaret Bandy for her 100th birthday Saturday.

Bandy, also known as Peg, was one of the first women to serve in the marines and the first woman to join the reserves in Syracuse.

Honor Flight Syracuse put on a ceremony for her in Tully Saturday morning.

Her husband was also a marine and her brother received a purple heart.