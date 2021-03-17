102 acres of wetlands near Bear Swamp Creek to be preserved

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) has acquired 102 acres of property along the southern end of Bear Swamp Creek and Skaneateles Lake.

“Bear Swamp is one of the most pristine wetlands remaining in our region,” said Finger Lakes Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp. “Acquisition of this land is a win for wildlife, water quality, and outdoor recreation.”

The land, which is located off of Iowa Road in the town of Sempronius in Cayuga County, has 26 acres of wetlands, diverse tree species including red maple, cherry, and spruce, and has a well-maintained trail system.

The FLLT says conserving the property will help protect Skaneateles Lake, the source of drinking water for the City of Syracuse. It intends to transfer the property to the state in the future as an addition to Bear Swamp State Forest.

This is the organization’s 6th conservation project in the vicinity of the forest, which is a priority project within New York State’s Open Space Plan. By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 26,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 35 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 154 properties that remain in private ownership.

Information on the region’s premiere destinations for outdoor recreation, including Bear Swamp State Forest, may be found at www.gofingerlakes.org, a resource created by the FLLT to encourage people to get outdoors. Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at www.fllt.org.