103-year-old leaves legacy in Syracuse home, new owner searching for her family

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man found an interesting surprise when he moved into his new home two weeks ago.



Derek Pollastro was moving in when he found a box, he just hasn’t been able to leave alone. Inside, a lifetime worth of memories for a woman he never met.



DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN IN RED?



This is Hazel Waugh. She lived to be 103, and passed away in 2010.



The new owner of her house is looking for someone to give her belongings to. She has hundreds of pictures and other keepsakes.



Hazel “Lee” Church Waugh died on July 28, 2010. Since then, her house has been bought and sold a few times. Pollastro was surprised to find photos, newspaper clippings, and birthday cards she saved over the years.

Some of the photos date back to the 1930s.



“I just don’t have the heart to throw it out,” Pollastro said. “I would love to find a relative or at least someone close to her that would cherish this.”



According to her obituary, Waugh was a native of Skaneateles but lived in Syracuse for 45 years.



Mrs. Waugh was the daughter of Lee R. and Anna Church. She was predeceased by her husband, John M., in 1989 and her sister, Laura Church, in 1998.



Pollastro is hoping to find someone who knows her.