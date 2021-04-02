10Less holds Easter basket giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One group is helping give kids get an Easter basket who typically wouldn’t have the chance to get one.

The baskets full of candy and other treats started with 10Less’s founder volunteered in November and wanted to expand the giving.

“Christmas, I gave a giveaway right here. And I said I was going to do it again Easter and this time, I didn’t have to wait. Peace Inc. offered clothes from Children’s Place. They also gave me a bunch of candy. Then Jars of Joy gave me 50 Easter baskets,” said Nodesia Hernandez, Founder of 10Less Inc. Civic Youth Society.

Hernandez says she’s always accepting donations and volunteers. If you would like to help in a future giveaway, you can reach them on their Facebook page.