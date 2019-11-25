10th annual Buy Local Bash in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The tenth annual Buy Local Bash is happening Monday night at the F Shed at the CNY Regional Market on Park Street/
The event connects people to local businesses, giving them a chance to sample what they have to offer. There will be food, drinks, music, and the chance to kickstart your holiday shopping.
The event runs through 8 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door.
