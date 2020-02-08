Sledders race down the hill to raise money at the 10th annual Sled for Red event

FAYETTEVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Ten years of duct tape, cardboard and paint all hit the slopes on Saturday to raise money for ACR Health.

Saturday was the 10th annual Sled for Red fundraiser at Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center. Teams of sledders helped raise thousands of dollars to support the organization’s work.

The goal this year was to raise more than $20,000.

Wil Murtaugh, Executive Director of ACR Health, said, “This is amazing. All this money goes to help unfunded programs that we can’t get going with funding. It’s amazing. It is helping us end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the hep c epidemic, the STD epidemic and the big one the opioid epidemic.”

NewsChannel 9 Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske took part in the event as well, sledding down the hill in his Turbo Teske Rocket.

NewsChannel 9 is a proud sponsor of this event.

More from NewsChannel 9: